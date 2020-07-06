Two patients being treated for Covid-19 in Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Two patients were being treated for Covid-19 in Galway as of last evening.

According to figures from the HSE, one patient is attending UHG while the other is being treated at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

While two patients are being treated for Coronavirus in Galway hospitals, there are no patients in ICU in the city or county.

24 patients are awaiting results of a Covid-19 test in Galway – with 23 at UHG and one in Portiuncula.

21 people are being treated for the Coronavirus across hospitals nationwide, while a further 122 are waiting for test results of the virus.

In terms of vacant Covid beds, there are 21 in Galway – 7 in UHG and 14 at Portiuncula.

Meanwhile, UHG has 12 free ICU beds, the Galway Clinic has 6 and Potiuncula has two.

Nationwide, 10 patients are being treated for the virus in ICU – with seven currently ventilated.