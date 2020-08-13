Two paddle boarders found alive and well near Inis Oírr

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two paddle-boarders who went missing after entering the water at Furbo beach last night have been found alive and well in the last hour.

Emergency services, water safety groups and volunteers have been involved in the search for the 23-year-old woman and the 17-year-old girl since the alarm was raised at 10 last night.

The girls were found clinging to a lobster pot 2 miles south west of Inis Oírr by local fisherman Patrick Oliver as part of the major search operation.

They’ve been taken on board the vessel and are currently being transferred to Inis Oírr where the Air Ambulance will transfer them to UHG.