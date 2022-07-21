Two new safety camera zones in Galway from next Tuesday

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There will be two new safety camera zones in Galway next Tuesday.

One will be placed in Ballinasloe while the other will be in Kilkerrin.

Gardaí are adding 61 new safety camera zones across Ireland in order to increase safety on our roads.

Of the 61 new camera safety zones being added nationwide, there will be two more installed in Galway.

According to coordinates available on the Garda website, one will be placed on the Creagh road, Kilgarve, Ballinasloe.

While another is to go on the R364 at Carrowtober West in Kilkerrin.

The primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives.

So far this year, there have been 89 road deaths – an increase in 28 over 2021 and 13 to date in 2019.

As of Tuesday 26th July, there will be 1,373 new camera safety zones nationwide, with 10 of those in Galway.