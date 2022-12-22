Two new pedestrian crossings to be installed in Galway city west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new pedestrian crossings are due to be installed on roads in the West of the City next year.

The first pedestrian crossing will be installed on the Western Distributor road linking both sections of Millers Lane.

This will give a continuous segregated pedestrian and cycle path from Kingston to Rahoon Cemetery.

Meanwhile, plans for a second pedestrian crossing have been comfirmed for the Seamus Quirke Road at the approach to the Browne Roundabout

Councillor John Connolly says that other areas could also benefit from having crossings,