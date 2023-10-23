Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin Park

UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators

Galway natives, Niamh O’Brien and Una Madden, will be based at UHG but will serve as the main contact point between staff, patients, their families, and carers at both hospitals

Niamh previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at UHG and a Clinical Nurse Manager in Portiuncula University Hospital for 15 years

While Una trained as a midwife in UHG, where she worked for a time, while she also spent some time working as a Community Midwife in London