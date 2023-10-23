Galway Bay FM

23 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin Park

Share story:
Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin Park

UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators

Galway natives, Niamh O’Brien and Una Madden, will be based at UHG but will serve as the main contact point between staff, patients, their families, and carers at both hospitals

Niamh previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at UHG and a Clinical Nurse Manager in Portiuncula University Hospital for 15 years

While Una trained as a midwife in UHG, where she worked for a time, while she also spent some time working as a Community Midwife in London

 

Share story:

University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding

The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD students. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announc...

2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband

Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broadband Ireland says 745 Galway premises in Castlerea and 1,...

Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU is trying to phase out traditional farming on Ireland’s marginal lands.

Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns about the EU’s proposals to impose restrictions on farming activities. The EU’s proposals ...

44 Galway based artists benefit from Arts Council funding

44 Galway-based artists are to benefit from Arts Council funding through agility awards. €2.8M will be shared among 597 successful participants nationwi...