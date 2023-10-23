23 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin Park
UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators
Galway natives, Niamh O’Brien and Una Madden, will be based at UHG but will serve as the main contact point between staff, patients, their families, and carers at both hospitals
Niamh previously worked as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at UHG and a Clinical Nurse Manager in Portiuncula University Hospital for 15 years
While Una trained as a midwife in UHG, where she worked for a time, while she also spent some time working as a Community Midwife in London