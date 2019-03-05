Two new grant-aided angling boats launched at Clonbur Angling Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new government grant-aided angling boats have launched at Clonbur Angling Centre.

The boats were purchased with funding of 4 thousand euro from Island Fisheries Ireland’s Angling Development funding scheme to improve access to fishing on Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

Clonbur Angling Centre is a private business which provides a self-catering package to anglers from angling boats and equipment to village and lakeshore accommodation.

The boats are 19 foot in length and will add to the centre’s existing fleet.