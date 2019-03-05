Two new grant-aided angling boats launched at Clonbur Angling Centre

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two new government grant-aided angling boats have launched at Clonbur Angling Centre.

The boats were purchased with funding of 4 thousand euro from Island Fisheries Ireland’s Angling Development funding scheme to improve access to fishing on Lough Corrib and Lough Mask.

Clonbur Angling Centre is a private business which provides a self-catering package to anglers from angling boats and equipment to village and lakeshore accommodation.

The boats are 19 foot in length and will add to the centre’s existing fleet.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR