Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway – bringing the total number of cases to 357.

That’s according to the latest figures, which show there are now 21,176 cases nationwide.

Galway remains at the lower end of confirmed cases nationwide, with just 2 new cases confirmed in the past 3 days.

An update on testing and residential care facilities is expected later today as part of the HSE’s weekly briefing on Covid-19.

It comes as the death toll here has now reached 1,286, after a further 25 were announced in the latest figures.

To hear a full report, tune into Galway Bay fm news….