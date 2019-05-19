Two more years allowed to complete major Headford housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been been granted to complete a major housing development in Headford.

Sean F O’ Connor has been granted an extension of planning permission for the development of 110 houses and a creche at the northern end of the town.

Substantial works have already been carried out at the site.

The county council has extended the planning permission until December 2021 on condition that a bond worth 290 thousand euro be lodged with the local authority to ensure the satisfactory completion of the project.