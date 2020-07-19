Two months of roadworks to begin on N59 near Letterfrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two months of roadworks are to begin tomorrow on the N59 near Letterfrack in Connemara.

Galway County Council has announced the start of the long awaited road improvement works.

McGraths Limesone Ltd, on behalf of Galway County Council will break ground on the project on Monday.

The scheme will include works at three locations – on the Galway road at Gowlan West, Moyard village and Addergoole.

The project will involve road resurfacing, installing road markings, traffic management as well as access, accommodation, drainage and ancillary works.

The scheme is expected to take two months to complete.