Two men released without charge over city stabbing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been released without charge in connection with a stabbing in the city in the early hours of yesterday.

Three men were hospitalised following the stabbing which took place in the Francis Street area at around 3.30am.

One of the men remains in hospital at UHG where his condition is described as stable.

Three men were arrested yesterday as part of the investigation.

Two of these men have been released without charge with files to be prepared for the DPP.

Another man is still being questioned at Mill Street Garda station this afternoon in connection with the incident.

Gardai are appealing to drivers or taxis with any dashcam footage from the Eglington Street area to come forward.

