Two men in court following seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men arrested in connection with the seizure of €119,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and cash in Galway have been charged

Galway Gardaí made the seizures during a number of searches in the east of the city, carried out under Operation Tara.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the searches last evening and into the early hours of today

This was an intelligence led operation and resulted in €36,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €80,600 worth of suspected cannabis and €2,100 in cash being seized.

Two men, both in their late teens, were arrested at separate locations

After being questioned at Garda headquarters in Murrough they were charged this afternoon and are appearing before Galway District Court today