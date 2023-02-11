Two die and one ciritical after car enters water at Menlo Pier

A Garda investigation has begun following a fatal single vehicle incident in Galway City.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning when Gardaí and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier.

Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males have passed away.

The condition of the third male is currently described as critical.

The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.