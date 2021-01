print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court today following a disturbance at UHG last night.

Gardaí responded to the incident at the city’s acute hospital.

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested.

It’s understood they were protesting against COVID-19 information and advice.

Both men have since been charged and will appear before Ballinasloe District Court later today.