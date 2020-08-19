Two men charged in connection with Galway robbery due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men in their 20s and 30s have been charged in connection with a series of robberies at retail premises around the country, including in Galway.

Gardaí believe an organised crime gang were behind the thefts, which took place in Galway, Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Kilkenny over the past two months.

The men were arrested on Monday after Gardaí raided a property in Straffan in Kildare and found a number of stolen items.

Both are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.