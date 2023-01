Two men in their 30s have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in County Galway.

Members of the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a planned search of a home in Aughrim yesterday evening.

They discovered a grow house containing cannabis plants with an estimated street value of 146 thousand euro, and 20 thousand euro worth of cannabis herb.

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening.