Two men are being questioned at Mill Street Garda station this morning in connection with a stabbing incident in the early hours of yesterday.

Three men were hospitalised following the incident which took place in the Francis Street area at around 3.30am.

One of the men remains in hospital at UHG where his condition is described as stable.

Three men were arrested yesterday as part of the investigation.

