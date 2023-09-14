Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

Two men before Galway District court this morning in connection with ongoing fued

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are due to appear before Galway District Court at half 10 this morning – after being charged in connection with a public order and endangerment incident on Headford Road last Sunday

The 19 and 24 year old were detained at a station in the Western region following a series of search and arrest operations this week.

Nine people have been arrested to date as part of this investigation – eight of which have been charged by Gardaí to appear before the courts.

On Sunday, a car was driven into a group of people at Galway Shopping Centre – while there have been mass brawls in other areas of the city, including Eyre Square.

Galway Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the Headford Road incident, particularly those with camera or dash-cam footage.

