Two men arrested as Gardai seize Cannabis worth 100,000 euro in Galway City

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cannabis worth 100,000 euro has been seized in Galway City and two men in their 20’s have been arrested.

40,000 euros worth was found after Gardai stopped and searched a vehicle in Rahoon yesterday as part of an operation targetting street dealing.

A follow-up search at a house uncovered a further 60,000 euros worth of the drug.

Two men in their 20’s were arrested in connection with the seizures. Both were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at the North Western Regional HQ, Galway.

One male has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second male has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this afternoon at 2pm.

Assistance was provided by the Galway Divisional Drugs unit in the course of the operation.