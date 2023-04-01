Two men arrested and investigations are underway following a drugs seizure in Mayo

Investigations are underway following a drugs seizure in County Mayo.

Two men were arrested following the discovery of a suspected grow house at a location in the Killala area of Co.Mayo yesterday evening.

Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800 were seized by Gardaí and will now undergo further analysis.

The two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, are currently being detained at a Garda station in the west of the country.

Elsewhere, four men are in Garda custody in Cork and Dublin, after drugs worth 1.5 million euro were discovered in seperate searches in Dublin, Cork and Meath.

The seizures are all part of Operation Tara which is aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks at international, national and local level, and the production and local sale and supply of controlled substances.