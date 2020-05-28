Two men arrested and detained over Rahoon burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have been detained and questioned by Galway Gardai over two separate burglaries at a retail premises in Rahoon earlier this month.

Gardaí yesterday arrested two men in their thirties in connection with the two separate robberies, a week apart at the retail premises.

On the 17th May at approximately 3pm, two men entered the premises, armed with a knife and an iron bar.

They demanded money from the sales assistant, and the contents of the cash till were handed over.

Some other shop items were taken by the men before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

A week later, at the same premises, at approximately 6.45pm, two men entered, and once again demanded the contents of the till be handed over.

Another sum of cash was taken from the shop. No injuries were reported.

Following extensive local enquires, a 35 year-old man and a 34 year -old man have been arrested, and detained for questioning at Galway Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

