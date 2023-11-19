Two men arrested and 75 thousand euro worth of drugs seized in Connemara

75 thousand euro worth of drugs have been seized in Connemara in County Galway.

Gardai attached to the County Galway West Drugs Unit assisted by Loughrea Drugs Unit, Galway Drugs Unit and the Garda Dog Unit conducted planned searches on three premises in the Connemara area yesterday morning.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized, along with a sum of cash.

Two men were arrested and are being questioned at a garda station in the county.

Gardai say that Investigations are ongoing.