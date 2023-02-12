Two men arrested after Gardai sieze €75,000 worth of drugs in Ballinasloe and Oranmore

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €75,000 worth of drugs in Ballinasloe and Oranmore yesterday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted searches at a number of residences as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway Division.

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with a combined value of approximately €75,000 were seized along with over €800 in cash.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested as part of this investigation and are currently detained in Galway Garda Station

Investigations are ongoing.