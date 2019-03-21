Two men arrested after drugs seized in house in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Two men have been arrested following the seizure of cannabis grass and cocaine estimated to be worth 320 thousand euro at a house in East Galway.

A gun was also found during an organised crime search by Gardaí from the Divisional Drug unit in Galway assisted by local Gardaí in Loughrea and the Dog unit.

The search was aimed at targeting organised criminal activity in East Galway.

The two men, who are in their twenties and forties, were arrested at the scene.

They’re both being held at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.

Investigations are ongoing