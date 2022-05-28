Two Lotto tickets sold in Galway last year won jackpots of €1m or more

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two lotto tickets sold in Galway last year won jackpots of a million euro or more.

It comes as the National Lottery has released figures for 2020, which show 90 percent of sales were returned in the form of prizes, good causes and retailer commission.

According to the National Lottery, almost 1.3m people in the country play Lotto games or draws on a regular basis – and last year, two tickets sold in Galway won jackpots of a million or more.

An anonymous syndicate scooped almost €2.5m in the main draw in June.

Meanwhile, a lotto ticket purchased in Bealadangan in Connemara in November went on to win the top prize of €1m in the Lotto Plus One draw.

New figures released by the National Lottery show that €918m in sales were generated in 2020, with €583m returned in prize money.

A further €254m was transferred to the Good Causes Fund, while €49m was paid in commission to retailers.