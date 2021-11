Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man in his 20’s and a woman in her 60’s have been injured in a road traffic collision in Carnmore this morning.

The accident, involving two vehicles, occured at Carnmore Cross at approximately 11.30 this morning.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the collision and both the man and woman have been taken to University Hospital Galway where they are being treated for their injuries.

The road has since reopened.