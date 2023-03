A male in his 20’s and a female in her thirties have been injured in a Road Traffic Collision that occurred on the N59 at Bushypark.

The Collision happened at approximately 5.10 yesterday.

Both occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries.

There are no further details available at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the N59 at that time and who may have dash cam footage to contact them.