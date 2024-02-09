Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest

Share story:

Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal has been crowned the Irish winner of the EU young translation contest.

Fionnán’s win marks the second year in a row that Coláiste Chroí Mhuire has taken home the top Irish prize of ‘Juvenes Translatores’.

Fifth year student, Fionnán explains the piece he translated and how he is feeling ahead of the ceremony in Brussels next month.

Meanwhile, a special commendation award also went to Coláiste Chroí Mhuire’s Róise Ní Churraoin.

While five students from Coláiste Coiribe were also commended – Rebecca Breathnach, Róisín Ní Lionaird, Katie Ní Lochlainn, Seán Ó Laoghaire and Renato Brule.