Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest

Share story:
Two in a row for Spiddal’s Coláiste Chroí Mhuire as student crowned winner of EU translation contest

Fionnán Ó Coisdealbha from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire in Spiddal has been crowned the Irish winner of the EU young translation contest.

Fionnán’s win marks the second year in a row that Coláiste Chroí Mhuire has taken home the top Irish prize of ‘Juvenes Translatores’.

Fifth year student, Fionnán explains the piece he translated and how he is feeling ahead of the ceremony in Brussels next month.

Meanwhile, a special commendation award also went to Coláiste Chroí Mhuire’s Róise Ní Churraoin.

While five students from Coláiste Coiribe were also commended – Rebecca Breathnach, Róisín Ní Lionaird, Katie Ní Lochlainn, Seán Ó Laoghaire and Renato Brule.

Share story:

Galway/Roscommon TD slams Government's new housing guidelines as 'an assault on rural Ireland'

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed new Government housing guidelines, saying it’s an assault on rural Ireland. He says that urging ...

Buaile Bó Ballyloughane project searches for school and community group ambassadors

Galway City Council is searching for local schools and community groups to get involved with its ambassdor programme for its new biodiversity project R...

Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as 'farcical'

The allocation of Active Travel funding announced for Galway yesterday is being slammed as ‘farcical’ Councillor for the Tuam area Andrew Redd...

Government funding rolls out courses at Galway's two universities for students with intellectual disability

150 students with an intellectual disability will start a third level course in September, including at Galway’s two universities. It’s after ...