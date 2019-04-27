Two hundred Galway homes without power following Storm Hannah

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over two hundred homes across Galway are without power this morning.

It’s after Storm Hannah swept across the county, bringing with it winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour.

In Gort, 138 homes are without power; a further 65 homes in Recess are affected; while in Creagh, two dozen homes are without a service.

The ESB expects power to be restored to all affected properties in Galway before lunchtime today.

Nationally, 33,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power after Storm Hannah – most of them in Munster.

Met Eireann’s Siobhan Ryan says winds peaked late last night and the early hours of this morning.

The strong winds associated with Storm Hannah led to some trees and branches falling on roads, particularly in Munster.

However, it is mainly secondary roads that are affected.

The AA’s Conor Faughnan says motorists all over the country should be careful when using secondary routes today.