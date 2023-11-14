Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day

Share story:
Two house burglaries in Moylough on same day

Gardai are investigating two house burglaries in the Moylough area which took place on the same day

The first one took place at Brierfield North on Thursday between 8.15am and 6.15pm.

The house was ransacked in the course of the burglary

The second one occurred in Lakeview between 4.30pm and 7.30pm

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090 96 31-890

Share story:

Galway to be included in Emergency Business Flooding Scheme

The government has announced financial supports for businesses affected by Storm Debi and Galway is included Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is extendin...

Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe

A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe is to take place tomorrow evening. Locals have r...

Galway Flying Club vying for national Aviation Industry Award

Galway Flying Club has been shortlisted in this year’s Aviation Industry Awards. The club, based at Galway Airport, is up for an award in the Genera...

Feature: OPW Minister visits Clarinbridge to witness destruction caused by Storm Debi

OPW Minister Patrick O Donovan was in Galway this morning to witness first hand some of the devastation caused by Storm Debi. He visited the worst hit are...