Two high-profile Galway travel agents merge

Two high-profile Galway city travel agents, Fahy Travel and Corrib Travel have merged

Corrib Travel has been operating in Galway for over thirty years and four years ago it was taken over by Fahy Travel

It continued to operate under the Corrib Travel brand and it was managed independently by Clodagh Connolly.

Fahy Travel is an award-winning travel agency and is the longest established travel company in the West of Ireland

Fahy Travel and Corrib Travel say their two merged business operations will now operate from a Head office in Bridge Street.