18 October 2023

Two High Court judges attend launch of University of Galway Law Review

Two High Court judges – Honorable Mr. Justices Rory Mulcahy and Tony O’Connor – have attended the launch of the second volume of the University of Galway Law Review.

It was co-edited by Róisín Elizabeth Cowan and Rhiannon Mulcaire and was launched by Senior Counsel Tom O’Malley in the Harbour Hotel in the city.

Mr. O’Malley said the journal shows that we are going through a golden age at the School of Law in Galway.

The Hon. Mr. Justice Rory Mulcahy said it’s inspiring to see law students engaging in thoughtful analysis of complex issues.

Two final year law and human rights students, Emma Halpin and Tom O’Connor, were appointed as co-editors-in-chief of the third Volume of the Law Review, which is currently underway.

