26 May 2024

Two Headford-based projects recognised at .ie Digital Town Awards 2024

Two projects in Headford have been recognised at the .ie Digital Town Awards 2024.

Headford Lace Trail received the runner-up award in the Digital Tourism Category for its immersive outdoor heritage experience.

Meanwhile, Headford Online was chosen as the runner-up for Digital Newcomer for creating a centralised hub for diverse content in Headford.

Chairperson of the Headford Smart Villages Committee Mary Hoade offered her congratulations to all involved.

She also paid tribute to Galway Rural Development and CEO Steve Dolan for his commitment and dedication to the project.

Galway Rural Development praised the Smart Villages committee, the designer Ruairí McNicholas, the team at Headford and Development Association, and all the people of Headford who contributed.

CEO of GRD Steve Dolan said that all credit goes to the people of Headford. He also paid credit to the Lace Project and congratulated them on their award.

The .ie Digital Town Awards aim to highlight local digital projects and promote the use of internet and digital technologies.

