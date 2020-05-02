Two Galway townlands added to ANC scheme following appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two townlands in Galway have been added to the ANC scheme for farmers following a successful appeal against their exclusion.

The ANC scheme deals with areas of land which are deemed disadvantaged, and financially supports up to 100 thousand farmers nationwide.

In 2018 a review of the scheme was carried out, which added over 2 thousand townlands nationwide but excluded 700 others – including 7 exclusions in Galway.

According to the IFA, the townlands of Coolbaun West near Killimor, and Roeillaun in Connemara, have now been deemed eligible for the scheme following an appeal.

However, five other Galway townlands which appealed their exclusion from the scheme following the review in 2018 were unsuccessful.