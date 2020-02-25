Two Galway TDs to join new Dail technical group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two independent Galway TDs are to join a new Dáil technical group that will be established later.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly and Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice are to join four other independent TDs from around the country.

Technical groups allow members speaking time and assist in the scheduling of parliamentary business.

The Galway TDs will be joined by deputies Marian Harkin, Michael McNamara, Thomas Pringle and Joan Collins.

Deputy Connolly says the new technical group has been formed with the remaining members of Independents 4 Change along with 3 other independent TDs – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…