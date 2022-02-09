Two Galway TDs included on St Patrick’s Day programme of international ministerial visits

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Two Ministers of State from Galway have been included on the list of Ministers who will travel all over the world again for St Patrick’s Day, in the first full programme of ministerial visits since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers are scheduled to visit 33 different destinations across the world including venues in the US, EU, UK, Far East and Latin America.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Washington DC for an expected meeting with US president Joe Biden at the White House.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton will go to Australia and New Zealand while Minister of State at the Department of Health and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte will travel to Romania.