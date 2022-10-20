Two Galway Students win scholarships worth €20,000 each

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway students have received Naughton Foundation Scholarships, each worth €20,000.

Rachel Harris, a former student of Coláiste na Coiribe, and Alex Haugh, formerly of Presentation College Athenry, were awarded at a ceremony at Trinity Business School, Dublin.

The scholarships are to advance outstanding students in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

Most counties are awarded only one scholarship, this being an exceptional case.

Rachel Harris, will continue her studies in University of Galway in Biochemical Engineering. Alex Haugh is studying Science at UCD.