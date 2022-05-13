Two Galway students honoured at #AndSheCycles awards

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- It’s been a good week for Galway schools with national awards for two secondary schools and a primary school in Green Schools Programmes

Two students from two Galway schools have been honoured at the #AndSheCycles

Ella Ward from Coláiste An Eachréidh in Athenry and Ciara Kelly from Dominican College Taylor’s Hill won two of three Outstanding Achievement Awards

The Programme addresses the teenage cycling gender gap by supporting female students to empower their peers to cycle to school.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Dublin and acknowledged Ella and Ciara for their work promoting cycling and have been appointed ambassadors