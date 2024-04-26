Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

Two Galway schools take home awards at Kinia Creative Technology Awards

Two Galway schools have taken home awards at the Kinia Creative Technology Week.

The event,now in its 11th year, focuses on bilingual events focusing on digital media and computer science.

Colaiste Chroi Mhuire in Spiddal won an award for their podcast ‘An Comhrú Conspoideach’ which covered contreversial conspiracy theories As Gaeilge at an award ceremony in Dublin.

The school’s Junk Kouture group also won an award for their project called ‘Flora’, a dress inspired by plant biodiversity and climate action.

Colaiste an Eachreidh in Athenry also won ‘Eagraíocht na Bliana Kinia’ -the Organisation of the Year Award at the Kinia Tech Feile event for their active participation in the network.

 

