Two Galway Restaurants are among 21 Irish Restaurants receiving Michelin stars for 2022

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two Galway restaurants have been named among 21 throughout the country who have won Michelin stars, the most prestigious accolade that can be awarded to restaurants worldwide.

Aniar in Dominick Street and Loam on Fairgreen Road were commended by the Michelin Guide who reveal the winners.

The Michelin Guide commended Aniar by saying that the restaurant follows a back to nature ethos and Chef JP McMahon’s passion for the local larder and the changing seasons is well-known.

It added that the cooking cleverly blends traditional and modern techniques, and the delicate, well-balanced dishes have a certain purity to them; many are delivered to the tables by the chefs themselves; some with accompanying poems.

In commending Loam, the Michelin Guide said Chef-owner Enda McEvoy was one of the first chefs to embrace the sustainability ethos and he continues to make green strides to this day.

It added that every ingredient is 100% Irish and sourced from local farmers and fishermen and the resulting dishes on the set tasting menu are creative, modern and well-balanced with a lightness of touch and a well-judged simplicity that lets the natural flavours shine through.

The Citations in Full

Aniar – Dominick Street

“Both the décor and the cooking at this stylish, laid-back restaurant follow a ‘back-to-nature’ ethos, with wood and stone setting the scene and menus championing ingredients from Ireland’s Atlantic Coast. Aniar means ‘From the West’ and the majority of the ingredients come from the land and shores around Galway.

“Chef JP McMahon’s passion for the local larder and the changing seasons is well-known, and his micro-seasonal, multi-course set menus are only confirmed once the day’s ingredients have arrived. Cooking cleverly blends traditional and modern techniques, and contrasts in texture, temperature and acidity all play their part. With just 2 or 3 components, the delicate, well-balanced dishes have a certain purity to them; many are delivered to the tables by the chefs themselves; some with accompanying poems. There are great wine matches for every menu.”

Loam – Fairgreen Road

“Chef-owner Enda McEvoy was one of the first chefs to embrace the sustainability ethos and he continues to make green strides to this day. Every ingredient is 100% Irish and sourced from local farmers and fishermen, with whom the chef has developed strong relationships, and the kitchen takes a nose-to-tail and leaf-to-root approach to this highly seasonal produce.

“The resulting dishes on the set tasting menu are creative, modern and well-balanced with a lightness of touch and a well-judged simplicity that lets the natural flavours shine through. The open kitchen allows diners to see the intense focus from both Enda and his team and their pride is palpable as they deliver the dishes to the table. With its concrete walls and stark metal ceiling, the restaurant has a spartan, industrial feel, but the atmosphere is warm and welcoming, thanks to the natural charm of the chatty team.”