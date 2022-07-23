Two Galway residents celebrate big birthdays this month totalling 210 years

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two Galway residents have celebrated big birthdays this month adding up to 210 years in total.

Caltra man Brian Mannion marked his 104th birthday on the 6th of July.

While Kathleen Lowery, who lives in Tuam, turned 106 on Tuesday.

Brian Mannion, known to staff as Bernie, enjoyed birthday celebrations at St Francis Nursing Home in Kilkerrin, and will get to celebrate again when his family join the festivities at the end of the month.

The Killasolan native worked as a dairy farmer all his life, and staff say Bernie is doing well and loves chatting to other residents.

Meanwhile Kathleen Lowery marked her 106 years with a small family party at her home in the Old Road in Tuam.

Kathleen was born in Clare but moved to Tuam when she was young and worked in the local Court House for a time.