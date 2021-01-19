Two Galway primary schools named as winners in prestigious national art competition

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway national schools have been named as winners in a national art competition.

Pupils from St Annin’s in Roscahill East have claimed the county junior title, while St Nicholas’s in the Claddagh has claimed the county senior title at this year’s Someone Like Me art contest.

Both schools will now progress to the nation final, where they will compete against 46 other schools from around the country.

Now in its fifth year, Someone Like Me aims to foster more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities by highlighting the similarities that exist between all people.

The national awards ceremony to be held virtually on Thursday 28th January 2021.