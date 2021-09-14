Two Galway names on the latest Tax Defaulters List

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway names are included on the latest Tax Defaulters List in which Revenue reached settlements in the second quarter of the year in 18 cases nationally, worth over 3.3 million euro.

The highest of the two Galway settlements was made by Morristown Educational Trust Fund in Barna, at Marian Heights in Ballard

The settlement paid was just over 84 thousand euro in a Revenue Enquiry Case for non-declaration of Capital Gains

The other Galway settlement was made by Anthony Williams of Brendan’s Road Portumna

His occupation is listed as a healthcare service provider, trading as Portumna Retirement Village

Mr Williams payment of just under 46 thousand euro was in a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of Income Tax.

Nationally, 7 cases were for amounts over 100,000 euro and one was for more than half a million.

In one case, a settlement of 1.5 million euro was paid by Veners Consulting Unlimited of 6B Upper Water Street, Newry, County Down, formerly Dr Hugh O’Connor Unlimited.