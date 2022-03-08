Two Galway names on latest list of tax defaulters

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two Galway names appear on the latest list of defaulters for the last quarter of 2021.

Revenue has published the list of tax defaulters in respect of the period from October to December last year.

23 cases are published with a 2.8 million euro total settlement.

Eight cases were for amounts exceeding 100 thousand euro.

Two Galway defaulters feature on the list.

Ballinderry Nursing Home Limited of Kilconnell in Ballinasloe reached a settlement of over 43 thousand euro in a revenue audit case for the under declaration of corporation tax, PAYE/PRSI and USC.

Anthony John Nevin with an address at Lurgan, Killoran, Ballinasloe also features on the list.

The company director and farmer reached a settlement of over 45 thousand euro in a revenue audit case for under declaration of income tax.

The highest settlement in the list was made by jewellery designer Christopher Osborne, from Glen Ellen Park in Swords, Co Dublin.

His settlement came to nearly 503 thousand euro for under-declaration of income tax .