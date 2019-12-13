Two Galway med tech firms to receive up to €5m of EU funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway medtech firms are set to receive up to €5m in EU funding.

Capri Medical and Vivasure Medical were among 3 Irish enterprises selected for funding in the latest round of allocations.

Capri Medical – based at NUI Galway, and Vivasure Medical – based at Parkmore, are two of three Irish enterprises selected for funding under the latest round of allocations from the European Innovation Council.

EIC accelerator grants are worth between €500 thousand and €2.5m.

The allocation to Capri Medical will fund a new project to treat patients with chronic post-operative pain, allowing for earlier discharges from the healthcare system.

While Vivasure Medical will use the EIC funding for a project to develop the worlds first absorbable percutaneous closure device for large holes in veins.

As well as financial support, the two Galway med-tech firms will have access to coaching, networking and business acceleration services to help build and expand their businesses.