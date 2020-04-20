Galway Independents to meet with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael over government formation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent TDs from Galway will meet with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon, as efforts to form a government continue.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed to go into government together, but are eight seats short of a Dáil majority.

Galway East TD Seán Canney, Galway-Roscommon TDs Michael Fitzmaurice and Denis Naughten, and Galway West TD Noel Grealish will meet the two larger parties this afternoon to discuss government formation.

The Greens, the Social Democrats and Labour are still deciding whether to go into government with the larger parties.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says today’s meeting is only the start of the process.

