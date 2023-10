Two Galway hotels in Ireland’s luxury travel magazine Top 12

Two Galway hotels have been named in Ireland’s luxury travel magazine Top 12.

Glenlo Abbey in Bushypark came in at number 9 while the G Hotel in Wellpark is listed at number 11.

The Condé Nast magazine top 12 hotels were selected by the readers.

The top hotel in Ireland is The Westbury in Dublin.