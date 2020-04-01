Two Galway hopefuls monitoring current Seanad panel count

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway hopefuls are in the running to fill a seat in Seanad Eireann today as counting recommences this afternoon.

Outgoing Senator and city native Gerard Craughwell and current Green Party City Councillor Pauline O’Reilly are both seeking a seat on the Labour Panel.

The panel has eleven seats to be filled, and is open to those with knowledge and practical experience of the Labour sector, including trade unions.

Meanwhile outgoing Minister and former Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne, who was temporarily appointed to the Seanad last month by Taoiseach Leo Varadker, yesterday won a seat, and became the first person to be elected to the 26th Seanad.

Today, outgoing Roscommon/Galway Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy was elected to the agricultural panel of the Seanad following the eighteenth count earlier.

He secured 94,661 votes and was deemed elected together with Fine Gael’s Paddy Burke, Tim Lombard and Michael D’Arcy.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Senator Murphy says he’s honoured to take up the new role in the Seanad.

Still left for decision is the Industrial and Commercial panel with Galway councillors Ollie Crowe of Fianna Fail and Independent Pat Hynes, as well as Niall O’Tuathail from the Soc Dems in Galway, all looking for one of the nine seats available.

Oughterard Cllr Thomas Welby is also seeking election on the Administration Panel which is due to be counted later in the week.

Finishing out the remaining Galway hopefuls are outgoing senators Ronan Mullen and Alice Mary Higgins who are both looking to be re-elected on the National University of Ireland ticket.