Two Galway hopefuls in current Seanad panel count

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counting has recommenced in the 2020 Seanad election, with two Galway candidates hopeful for a seat in today’s panel.

The Agricultural panel count is getting underway around now at the Printworks in Dublin Castle, with 11 seats to be filled.

Former Fianna Fail TD for Roscommon Galway Eugene Murphy and current County Councillor Aisling Dolan are on today’s ballot paper for the Agricultural panel.

Meanwhile, the Cultural and Education Panel filled it’s five seats today with Galway Senator Sean Kyne retaining his seat in Seanad Eireann.

In February, the outgoing Minister and Galway West TD was appointed to the Seanad by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, to fill the vacancy left by the election of a newly elected TD.

Counting is expected to last until Friday, with the Labour panel count set to begin tomorrow.

Several Galway hopefuls still remain on the ballot paper for the upcoming panels.

These include outgoing senator Gerard Craughwell and cllr Pauline O’Reilly in the Labour panel and councillors Ollie Crowe and Pat Hynes on the Industrial and Commercial panel.

Also on that panel is Soc Dems General Election Candidate Niall O’Tuathail.

Cllr Thomas Welby is also seeking election on the Administration Panel.

Finishing out the Galway hopefuls are outgoing senators Ronan Mullen and Alice Mary Higgins who are both looking to be re-elected on the National University of Ireland ticket.

Tune in to FYI [email protected], where we’ll be talking to Sean Kyne, the first person to be elected to the new Seanad Eireann…