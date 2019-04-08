Two Galway food businesses served with closure orders in March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses were served closure orders under food safety legislation in March.

The Enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE on Gourmet Tart Company (Manufacturing) Ballybane and part of Xian Street Food kitchen at 8 Quay Street.

A closure order was served on Gourmet Tart Company at Ballybane Industrial Estate on the 22nd of March and was lifted two days later.

The closure order was served under EC regulations due to a lack of adequate cleaning and disinfection in the premises giving rise to a risk of cross-contamination of food.

The inspector also found a large number of wet and dirty clothes throughout the premises and no evidence of hand washing on the dates of inspection.

The inspector also found that the premises was not adequately pest proofed and ants were noted adjacent to the rear door underneath containers of crushed biscuit.

The closure order was lifted on March 24th.

Meanwhile, a closure order was served on part of Xian Street Food satellite kitchen at 8 Quay Street on March 1st and was lifted on March 5th.

The inspector found that the layout, design and size of the food preparation area was inadequate giving rise to an unacceptable risk to food safety.

The inspection also revealed that the premises was not pest proof.

The order was lifted on the 5th of March and did not affect the premises at 9 Quay Street Galway.