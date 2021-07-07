Two Galway families raise €7,000 for family room at UHG Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway families have raised over €7,000 for a new family room in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UHG.

In April 2020, Dylan Browne from Salthill and AJ Moran from Athenry spent approximately one month in the care of the doctors and nurses at the UHG infant unit before both boys were able to go home with their families.

During their time at the neonatal ward, Dylan’s mother Anne McLoughlin and AJ’s mum Jessica Galligan recognised the need for a family room to offer parents and siblings some respite during long hours spent on the ward.

Their shared experience promoted the fundraising effort and this week they presented a cheque worth €7,280 to the UHG neonatal team.

Anne McLoughlin says during their time in the unit the boys received exceptional care from an incredible team of medical professionals and the families will be forever grateful.